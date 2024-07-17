BARRIE
Barrie

    • Trent-Severn Waterway adjusting dam due to heavy rainfall

    Lock 42 at Trent-Severn Waterway near Washago, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann) Lock 42 at Trent-Severn Waterway near Washago, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Higher-than-normal rainfall is forcing changes along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

    Parks Canada expects increased water levels and flows on the Severn River during and after navigation hours.

    The increased flows overnight result from water management dam adjustments to address the higher-than-normal water levels caused by recent precipitation.

    Visitors should exercise caution around and on the water, and boaters must watch their wake to guard against damage to shorelines and property.

