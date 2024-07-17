BARRIE
    • Rainbow crosswalk defaced at Owen Sound elementary school

    Owen Sound Police are investigating what they believe to be a mischief act on the Rainbow Crosswalk at Saint Dominique Savio School located on 800 23rd Street East in Owen Sound Ont.
    Owen Sound Police are investigating what they believe to be a mischief act on the Rainbow Crosswalk at Saint Dominique Savio School.

    The incident took place on Friday at 800 23rd Street East in the late hours of the night.

    Officials say that two culprits both wearing dark clothing entered the school’s property just before 4:30 a.m.

    It was discovered the next day that the crosswalk had been defaced with white spray paint.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the event or may have further information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police at 519-376-1234 or anonymous information may be provided to Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).

