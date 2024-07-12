BARRIE
    • Swim advisory lifted at Orillia beach in time for hot weekend

    Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia (CTV Barrie) Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia (CTV Barrie)
    The health unit lifted a swim advisory at Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia just in time for a weekend with hot temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast.

    The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) issued the advisory earlier this week after detecting more bacteria than usual in the water.

    The health unit says rain is the biggest factor to impact beach water.

    "Rain washes contaminants into streams, rivers and lakes," SMDHU states on its website.

    Water samples are collected weekly at Simcoe Muskoka beaches and tested for E. coli bacteria throughout the summer.

    "Beaches may also be unsafe due to excessive weed growth, oil, floating debris, turbidity and blue-green algae blooms," the health unit notes.

    Experts say regardless of whether there is an advisory or not, never swallow beach water.

    But when a swim advisory is in place, avoid putting your head underwater or allowing pets to drink from it.

    Bacteria in the water could increase the risk of minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections or stomach illnesses.

