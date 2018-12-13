

CTV Barrie





According to Peel police, there was no threat to the public after the discovery of a suspicious package at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night.

Police received a call from an airport employee about an unattended bag at Terminal One shortly before 9 p.m.

A portion of the terminal was shut down for around four hours for the investigation.

Peel police say the bag contained items for routines tests of security checkpoints and was likely left behind by an airport worker after use.