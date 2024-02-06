BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspicious fire causes damage to newly constructed homes in Bradford

    South Simcoe police investigate suspected arson after fire at two newly constructed homes on Highway 27 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 6, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) South Simcoe police investigate suspected arson after fire at two newly constructed homes on Highway 27 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 6, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    Police are investigating suspected arson after a fire at two newly constructed homes in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    According to officials, the fires were lit against the front doors of the two houses at a construction site on County Road 27 north of Highway 88 Monday night.

    Flames spread inside the homes, but firefighters knocked them back quickly, preventing more extensive damage.

    Officials say both houses were close to being ready for occupancy.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to the detective on the case via email or by calling 905-775-3311 ext. 1072.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News