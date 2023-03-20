Suspended driver clocked speeding over 2x limit while impaired on Highway 11: OPP

Officers in Orillia slapped a 26-year-old motorist with a 90-day licence suspension after charging him with impaired driving and speeding over double the limit along Highway 11.

Provincial police say officers stopped the vehicle on Friday night after allegedly clocking it travelling "in excess of 186 km/h on a posted 90 km/h highway."

They say he appeared impaired during the traffic stop and was arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Police say they found the accused had been driving while under suspension and had an open liquor container in the vehicle, adding to the number of charges he faces.

The accused, a man from Barrie, faces stunt driving, driving while under suspension, and impaired-related offences.

His vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and he was handed a court date in April.