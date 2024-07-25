Wasaga Beach, Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach

Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.

"The Town has received no evidence - from residents, visitors, or the Ontario government to verify that any undesirable, unsanitary behaviour has occurred on the beach areas," Mayor Brian Smith noted in a statement issued earlier this week.

"If any evidence comes to light, I assure you that we will be quick to act," he added.

The social media posts allege people were pooping in tents and burying it in the beach sand.

"The Town of Wasaga Beach takes all resident and visitor feedback seriously. However, we reject the premise of complaints that lack evidence and promote misinformation," Smith noted.

While the mayor said he couldn't speak on behalf of the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, or Ontario Parks, which operates, patrols and manages the beach areas, he did assure Wasaga Beach is "one of the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful beaches in the world."

Smith highlighted how Wasaga Beach remains open when several other beaches in the province have been closed due to issues like bacteria.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests the water at beaches across the region weekly from June to September for high bacteria levels. Wasaga Beach is not listed among those with a swim advisory.

The Town immediately sought to nip the rumours that could potentially deter visitors to the area, noting its highest tourism levels in nearly a decade.

"Wasaga Beach is unique – it is the first and only small urban Ontario municipality with a provincial park fully embedded within its downtown. Wasaga Beach Provincial Park makes up 25 per cent of our municipal land area, and it fuels local tourism – our Town's main industry," the statement reads.

The Town emphasized that washroom facilities are available to beach visitors and are "located strategically in areas of high use and are very visible to the public from the beachfront."

In 2018, the Town prohibited the use of four-sided enclosed tents on municipal property to maintain unobstructed views of the shoreline and sunsets, encouraging the Ontario government to adopt similar measures for the park areas.