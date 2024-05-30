Suspects charged in Barrie father's stabbing death headed to trial

Two men accused in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie on Family Day last year will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder.

Jordan Szyperski, 33, and co-accused Steven Martel sat in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday morning as a judge ruled Szyperski would stand trial for second-degree murder based on evidence from the hearing.

Both men are charged in the death of Ron Peterson, a father and grandfather, who died on Feb. 20, 2023.

Martel, known as Stubbs on the streets, is heading to trial in the Superior Court of Justice, which was previous ruled by the Barrie judge. He was arrested at a Hickling Trail residence days after police picked Szyperski up in the city's downtown.

According to police, Peterson was attacked near a church on Collier Street and made his way to a Dunlop Street restaurant for help before being rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses claimed the deadly assault occurred over drugs. Martel told the court at the time of his arrest that he was in withdrawal and needed methadone.

Peterson's loved ones say they are heartbroken over the loss of the man they say was their family's provider and protector.

Ron Peterson's loved ones leave the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., after learning both men charged in his death would stand trial on Thurs., May 30, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Martel and Szyperski are scheduled to return to court in late August for the judicial pre-trial in the Superior Court of Justice.

The allegations against them have not been tested in court.

A publication ban has been imposed on evidence heard in court prior to trial.