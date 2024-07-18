BARRIE
Barrie

    • Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle flips in field

    A single-vehicle collision left a car on its side on Old School Road in Caledon, Ont., on Sun., July 14, 2024. (Source: OPP) A single-vehicle collision left a car on its side on Old School Road in Caledon, Ont., on Sun., July 14, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A motorist in Caledon is accused of getting behind the wheel intoxicated after a crash that left the vehicle standing on its side in a field.

    Provincial police say the crash happened Sunday night on Old School Road near Kennedy Road.

    While investigating the single-vehicle collision, officers said they determined the driver was impaired and made the arrest.

    The accused is also facing a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

    The impaired driving charges resulted in a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News