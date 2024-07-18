Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle flips in field

A motorist in Caledon is accused of getting behind the wheel intoxicated after a crash that left the vehicle standing on its side in a field.

Provincial police say the crash happened Sunday night on Old School Road near Kennedy Road.

While investigating the single-vehicle collision, officers said they determined the driver was impaired and made the arrest.

The accused is also facing a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The impaired driving charges resulted in a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.