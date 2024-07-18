Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injures after crashing

BARRIE
    An OPP vehicle and police pylons block a section of County Road 8 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Thurs., July 18, 2024, for a collision investigation. (Source: OPP/X) An OPP vehicle and police pylons block a section of County Road 8 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Thurs., July 18, 2024, for a collision investigation. (Source: OPP/X)
    One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.

    Provincial police say the single-vehicle motorcycle crash happened early Thursday afternoon on County Road 8.

    Officers closed the area from Bulmers to Martins Road to investigate what happened.

    The identity of the motorcyclist wasn't provided.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

