Casino Rama adds three concerts to its lineup

The Casino Rama Resort has announced three new shows to its entertainment lineup, which includes country and rock performances.

Grammy Award winner Maren Morris is set to take the stage on October 5.

Known for her international hits like 'The Bones' and 'My Church,' Morris will bring her top country hits to the Orillia venue for the first time.

Following up, on December 14, the Great Canadian Road Trip featuring Doc Walker, Jason McCoy and Michelle Wright will team up to deliver a night of country music acts.

Doc Walker, one of the most recognized Canadian country acts over the past two decades, will treat fans to hits such as 'Rocket Girl,' 'I'm Gonna Make You Love Me,' and 'Beautiful Life.'

Canadian country singer and Simcoe County resident Jason McCoy will join the lineup with hit songs, 'I Feel A Sin Comin On,' 'Born Again in Dixieland,' and 'She's Good for Me.'

Additionaly, Canadian country music artist Michelle Wright will treat fans to favourites like 'Safe In The Arms Of Love' and 'Small Town,' and the 90s hit 'Take It Like A Man.'

Rounding off the latest concert announcement is American rock band The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) on January 11.

The band formed in 1984, and after 15 years since their last album, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards – their 10th studio album, bringing the band back on the road. The band continues to captivate audiences with timeless classics like 'Remedy' and 'She Talks to Angels.'

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Social Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on July 16, with general admission tickets available as of July 19. All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.