BARRIE
Barrie

    • Casino Rama adds three concerts to its lineup

    Casino Rama near Orillia, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) Casino Rama near Orillia, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
    Share

    The Casino Rama Resort has announced three new shows to its entertainment lineup, which includes country and rock performances.

    Grammy Award winner Maren Morris is set to take the stage on October 5.

    Known for her international hits like 'The Bones' and 'My Church,' Morris will bring her top country hits to the Orillia venue for the first time.

    Following up, on December 14, the Great Canadian Road Trip featuring Doc Walker, Jason McCoy and Michelle Wright will team up to deliver a night of country music acts.

    Doc Walker, one of the most recognized Canadian country acts over the past two decades, will treat fans to hits such as 'Rocket Girl,' 'I'm Gonna Make You Love Me,' and 'Beautiful Life.'

    Canadian country singer and Simcoe County resident Jason McCoy will join the lineup with hit songs, 'I Feel A Sin Comin On,' 'Born Again in Dixieland,' and 'She's Good for Me.'

    Additionaly, Canadian country music artist Michelle Wright will treat fans to favourites like 'Safe In The Arms Of Love' and 'Small Town,' and the 90s hit 'Take It Like A Man.'

    Rounding off the latest concert announcement is American rock band The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) on January 11.

    The band formed in 1984, and after 15 years since their last album, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards – their 10th studio album, bringing the band back on the road. The band continues to captivate audiences with timeless classics like 'Remedy' and 'She Talks to Angels.'

    Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Social Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on July 16, with general admission tickets available as of July 19. All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Follow Live: JD Vance officially nominated at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News