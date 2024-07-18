Local farmers grapple with flooded crops due to heavy rains

A handful of farmers in Innisfil are dealing with flooded crops due to last week's heavy rain and culvert construction on Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 89.

Laura Tasca and her husband, James, own 180 acres of crops on their Innisfil farm, which resembled a lake over the weekend with roughly 100 acres flooded.

"It's frustrating. It's exhausting," said Laura. "We're out here all hours of the day and night trying to do what we can to salvage what we have."

The farm's onions were a total loss.

Remnants of flooding also persist at Boris Horodynsky's farm.

"We probably had 150 to 200 acres affected by the water," said Horodynsky.

The drain that runs through Horodynsky's and Tasca's farms is part of the Innisfil Creek linked to the culvert reconstruction at Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 89 - a project operated by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and KiHL Construction Management Ltd.

Horodynsky claims that the cofferdams at the site prevented the creek from flowing properly, amplifying the flooding from the heavy rain.

"These cofferdams were holding back the water, so they had about a six-foot back up on the water, keeping the water from flowing," added Horodynsky.

The Town of Innisfil deferred to the province, saying in a statement to CTV News, "Staff are aware of the recent flooding that took place after the heavy rains last week. We are in conversations with MTO staff, KiHL and their contractor to lower the water level in the south Innisfil Creek drain."

MPP Andrea Khanjin also said she is working to resolve the issue.

"Certainly doing everything I can to diligently work with those farmers who I personally know to try to find a resolution and make contacts with the Ministry of Transportation to figure out what we do moving forward," the Barrie-Innisfil MPP said.

The MTO told CTV News that it has been working directly with farmers and the local municipality related to the flooding, adding that it would continue to monitor the weather and water levels and support those impacted.

Work to widen the creek is set to be completed next week.