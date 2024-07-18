This town is the latest to introduce photo radar camera program to curb speeding
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
The Town plans to launch one camera that will relocate to roads believed to be a concern for speeders, most of which are close to schools.
The automated speed enforcement (ASE) camera will initially be installed at Jans Boulevard, south of Westmount Avenue, near Nantyr Shores Secondary School.
"We're embracing automated speed enforcement as another tool to help deter speeding and ensure our streets are safer for everyone, especially in school and community safety zones," stated Mayor Lynn Dollin.
Future locations for the speed camera could include:
- 20th Sideroad south of Killarney Beach Road near Killarney Beach Public School
- Innisfil Beach Road east of 20th Sideroad near Alcona Glen Elementary School
- King Street north of Kidd's Lane near Cookstown Central Public School
What to Know
'Coming Soon' signage will alert motorists the camera will be installed at least 90 days before activation. Once the camera is up and running, the Coming Soon signs will be replaced with Municipal Speed Camera In Use signs.
The camera will capture the licence plate of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit, and the registered vehicle owner will receive a ticket within 30 days.
The penalty is a fine. No demerit points are issued, and the owner's driving record is not impacted.
"Remember, the simplest way to avoid a ticket is to not speed. Please slow down and help keep our communities safe," the mayor added.
The Town says the program's purpose is community safety, not revenue, but it notes that any funds generated from tickets will be put back into the program.
In Barrie, the City reported about $460,000 in fines were issued from December to March from its two ASE cameras.
