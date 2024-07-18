Driver punched, removed from vehicle by passenger who took off with car: OPP

Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.

According to provincial police, the incident happened in Adjala-Tosorontio on Wednesday, sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of County Road 13 and Sideroad 5, just south of Everett.

Police say the passenger got out of the vehicle, removed the driver, punched the driver and then drove off.

"Shortly after, the passenger returned to the scene and forced the driver back into the vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed," the OPP noted.

The vehicle took off northbound on County Road 13.

Officers are asking for any dash camera footage of the incident to help them identify those involved and check on their well-being.

The passenger, a white man between 30 and 50 years old, had a skinny build and short, balding dark hair.

The vehicle is described as an older black sedan, possibly a hatchback.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the authorities.