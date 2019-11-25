Barrie police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man in the city's downtown earlier this month.

Police say Tyler Wren should not be approached if spotted. The 26-year-old man of no fixed address is "considered dangerous and 911 should be called immediately" if he is seen, police say.

Wren is five-foot-six-feet tall, 188lbs, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a beard and small facial tattoos under each eye.

Police say they have a 25-year-old man in custody on an unrelated matter that is also a suspect in the homicide.

On November 16, Ryan Babineau died of his injuries in the hospital after police say he was stabbed east of Barrie's Five-Points.

Nearly a week after Babineau's death, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in connection with the case.

All three suspects are facing a first-degree murder charge.