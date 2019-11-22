The hunt for a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man in Barrie's downtown core Saturday morning has ended.

Barrie police announced on Friday they arrested a 28-year-old man. CTV News has learned, the accused is 28-year-old Cory Greavette of Barrie: who made an appearance in a Barrie courtroom today.

Police say he does not have a fixed address and is known to frequent the downtown.

The alleged stabbing happened early Saturday morning, east of the Five-Points.

Police say they got to the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers spent most of Saturday canvassing the areas of Clapperton, Owen, Collier and Dunlop streets.

Police have arrested and charged 28 y/o Cory Greavette with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 30 y/o Ryan Babineau 6 days ago in Barrie - Police believe the men know each other @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/IT3Bv1rsFb — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 22, 2019

The accused is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Police say he was found at a Barrie residence on Thursday and taken into custody.

In a release, Barrie police also noted that on the same day as the arrest, "a stolen grey coloured 2019 Mazda X3T that was involved in the homicide was located in Huntsville at a motel." That man was charged with possession of stolen property.

Police say there are other people wanted in connection with the stabbing.

Barrie Police Communications Coordinator Peter Leon says, "investigators will be seeking out those individuals to hold them accountable for their involvement in the death of Ryan Babineau."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.