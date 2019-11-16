A 30-year old Barrie man is dead after police confirm a stabbing in Downtown Barrie Saturday morning.

According to police, officers attended the scene at 16 Dunlop Street East around 7:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation is being treated as a homicide and appears to be an isolated incident.

“There’s a population down here that does know what is happening,” says Peter Leon with the Barrie Police. “We’re hopeful that somebody picks up the phone or makes one of our officers aware in the form of a tip.”

The identity of the man won’t be released until after a post-mortem examination in Toronto.

Police say the investigation will be focused on Clapperton Street to Owen Street and Collier Street to Dunlop Street East. No one will be able to access those areas until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.