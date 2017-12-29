

CTV Barrie





Here’s what is open and closed, as well as some events to check out to celebrate the new year.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve isn’t a statutory holiday, but some businesses may close early.

Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, and York Region will provide free transit through the night so people don’t have to drive. Metrolinx will also provide late night and free GO train service.

Events to check out:

Aurora: Family First Night

Barrie: Downtown Countdown

Bradford: Family First Night

Newmarket: First Night

Orillia: New Year's Eve party

Owen Sound: New Year’s Eve Family Celebration

If an event isn’t listed for your community, try checking with your town’s website.

What's open on New Year’s Day:

Vaughan Mills Mall and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Some grocery stores and pharmacies

What's closed on New Year’s Day: