What's open and closed over New Year's
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 4:34PM EST
Here’s what is open and closed, as well as some events to check out to celebrate the new year.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve isn’t a statutory holiday, but some businesses may close early.
Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, and York Region will provide free transit through the night so people don’t have to drive. Metrolinx will also provide late night and free GO train service.
Events to check out:
Aurora: Family First Night
Barrie: Downtown Countdown
Bradford: Family First Night
Newmarket: First Night
Orillia: New Year's Eve party
Owen Sound: New Year’s Eve Family Celebration
If an event isn’t listed for your community, try checking with your town’s website.
What's open on New Year’s Day:
- Vaughan Mills Mall and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies
What's closed on New Year’s Day:
- Bayfield Mall, Georgian Mall, and Tanger Outlet
- Most stores and shopping centre
- LCBO and Beer Stores
- Banks and government buildings
- Canada Post will not deliver