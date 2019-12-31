CHRISTIAN ISLAND -- After months of undergoing repairs, the Indian Maiden finally returned to the Beausoleil First Nation to applause by those who rely on the vital transportation link.

The ferry has been in Sault Ste. Marie since last spring, when one of the ship's propeller shafts sheared off, disabling it.

The ship underwent a complete mechanical overhaul and safety inspection while at the dry dock.

"It's all ship-shape," admitted Captain Mike Cass. "It's all good. We got the props on and running on both screws, so we are happy."

The First Nation community has committed to purchasing a new car ferry able to operate year-round. It's expected to arrive sometime in 2021.