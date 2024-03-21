BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Penetanguishene

    Yellow caution tape (Credit: Pexels) Yellow caution tape (Credit: Pexels)
    Share

    Provincial police hope to identify the man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene early Thursday morning.

    Police say a suspect wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, a medical mask and a black toque walked into the store on Main Street around 1 a.m. armed with an edged weapon and demanded cash.

    They say the employee complied, and after handing over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off on foot.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police are looking for a white man, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build.

    They ask anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage of Main and Robert Streets between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News