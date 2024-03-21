Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Penetanguishene

Provincial police hope to identify the man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene early Thursday morning.

Police say a suspect wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, a medical mask and a black toque walked into the store on Main Street around 1 a.m. armed with an edged weapon and demanded cash.

They say the employee complied, and after handing over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white man, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build.

They ask anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage of Main and Robert Streets between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.