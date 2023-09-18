Suspect, 33, found carrying assault-style rifle, knife and drugs in Barrie

Police arrested an Elmvale man in downtown Barrie allegedly carrying a semi-automatic assault-style rifle with ammunition, a knife and various drugs.

Police say they received a report about a suspect threatening a woman with a knife around 2:30 a.m. on Monday on Bayfield Street near Dunlop Street.

According to the authorities, officers found the suspect carrying a duffle bag and a backpack containing the gun, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.

The 33-year-old accused was taken into custody and charged with 14 weapons and drug-related offences.

Police say he is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.