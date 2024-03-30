BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked going nearly triple the speed limit

    South Simcoe police charge driver speeding in 60 km/h posted area, on March 29, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police). South Simcoe police charge driver speeding in 60 km/h posted area, on March 29, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police).
    A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost triple the posted speed limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    According to South Simcoe Police, officers caught a vehicle on March 29 moving at 174 km/h in a zone on the 9th line with a 60 km/h speed limit.

    Police say the 18-year-old driver was pulled over and had a G2 driver's licence.

    The driver faces a driver's license suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

