Golf tournament raises thousands for children living with a speech disorder

A special golf tournament was held at Bear Creek Golf Club on Friday to raise money and awareness for children living with a speech disorder.

More than 60 golfers teed off at the 3rd annual Golf Fore Apraxia tournament.

Apraxia is a motor speech disorder that stems from a disconnect between the brain and the muscles around a person's mouth, making communicating challenging.

Tournament organizer Jennifer O'Brien started the event three years ago, after her son was diagnosed.

"In Ontario, at the moment, there are no funds for children with apraxia. So we want to raise funds for children that can't afford speech therapy as it is very expensive," said O'Brien. "Disability is not a dirty word, and we need to make sure we say that and we talk about it."

It's estimated that one to two children per 1,000 are affected by apraxia.

The tournament beat last year's goal, raising well over $10,000.