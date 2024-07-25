Penetanguishene introduces safe needle disposal to enhance public safety
The Town of Penetanguishene installed multiple containers in public areas, allowing for the safe disposal of needles, an initiative to enhance community safety.
"There have been a few occasions where it's been identified that these Sharps containers would have been beneficial," said the town's CAO, Jeff Lees. "It's a proactive measure to mitigate harm."
The town identified the six locations for the containers as highly frequented public areas. They include the library, the arena, the tourist information centre, and three of the town's parks.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says that while it is still rare to accidentally encounter discarded needles in public spaces, it is important to prevent risk as much as possible.
"It's a great idea for communities to have safe disposal options ... to reduce the incidence of Hepatitis C and HIV Transmission through the sharing of needles," said Mia Brown, manager of the SMDHU Substance Use and Injury Prevention program.
While the Town and the health unit are still in the early stages of collecting data on the Sharps containers, staff are pleased to make their facilities safer for everyone who frequents them.
"Maybe they're diabetic, or maybe they rely on medical needs that require a needle," said Linda Keenan, CEO of the Penetanguishene Public Library. "Why not have a proper place to dispose of it and make sure that everybody is kept safe?"
The town will continue assessing the usage of the six container sites to see if more need to be added in the near future.
