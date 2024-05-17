Season kicks off at historic Trent-Severn Waterway

The Trent-Severn Waterway has opened for the season.

Parks Canada employee Lee Pearson told CTV News that several boats were lined up to pass through Port Severn Lock 45 on Friday morning as many water enthusiasts get an early start to the May long weekend.

And the weather looks like it may just cooperate. While there is the possibility of some wet weather for Friday, the weekend is expected to be precipitation-free, with highs in the 20s.

The historic Trent-Severn Waterway is a significant draw for boaters, with lock stations between Trenton and Port Severn.

Last year, nearly 6,000 vessels navigated through Lock 45.

Parks Canada advises visitors to plan their trips in advance, especially during peak periods.

Safety measures are in place, and visitors are encouraged to respect speed limits, lock protocols, and environmental guidelines to preserve the waterway's natural beauty and integrity.

For those looking to explore the waterway, Parks Canada offers various passes and permits, including season-long lockage permits for frequent boaters.

Information on passes, lock schedules, and visitor guidelines can be found on the Parks Canada website.