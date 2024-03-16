BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit

    South Simcoe Police charge woman driving 139 km/h in a 80 km/h zone South Simcoe Police charge woman driving 139 km/h in a 80 km/h zone
    Share

    An Orillia woman has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.

    According to South Simcoe Police, officers caught a vehicle on March 16 moving at 139 km/h in a zone along County Road 27 with a 80 km/h speed limit.

    Police say the 61-year-old driver's vehicle was later impounded, and she faces a 30-day licence suspension.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News