BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit

    An OPP speedometer shows a 99 km/h reading for a vehicle in the Township of Springwater on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP). An OPP speedometer shows a 99 km/h reading for a vehicle in the Township of Springwater on Mon. March 11, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP).
    A Barrie driver has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.

    According to OPP, officers caught a vehicle on March 11 moving at 99 km/h in a zone along Sunnidale Road with a 50 km/h speed limit.

    Police say the 24-year-old driver was pulled over during routine traffic patrol operations.

    The driver faces two charges, one for performing stunt driving through excessive speed and another for speeding 49 km/h over the posted limit.

    In addition to having their vehicle impounded for 14 days, their driver's license has also been suspended for 30 days. They are due in court; however, the police did not provide a date for that appearance.

     

      

