BARRIE -- Kirstyn Parsons is one of several students in Simcoe County who has launched a petition asking the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) to delay graduation ceremonies, so that they can be in person, instead of online.

"It's so important for us to be able to share that experience with our friends and have our families there to see the accomplishments that we've made," she says.

Parsons is a grade12 student at Eastview Secondary School.

She was looking forward to walking across a stage in her cap and gown to pick up her diploma, but because of the pandemic, that may no longer be in the cards.

"All we've heard is that they're researching possible online options," she says.

The school board recently announced that because of provincial restrictions, it's cancelling all in-person graduation ceremonies and is opting to offer digital versions.

But students are pushing back, asking them to be postponed to the fall instead.

Parsons launched a petition, which as of Wednesday afternoon, had close to 2,000 signatures.

Justin Phillips, from Nantyr Shores Secondary School, has also launched a petition.

"Every kid deserves a graduation," he says. "I'm taking a different route. I'm not going to college or university. I'm doing an apprenticeship. So for me, it's the only chance I have to have a proper graduation with all of my friends."

And the students aren't alone. Parents are also weighing in.

Angie Hart in Bradford, whose son has also launched a petition, says her own her high school graduation was an important milestone, and she's upset he won't experience the same thing.

"We finished school in June, and then had our commencement in October, and I just don't know why the school board has decided that's not an option. I understand that we don't know where we're going to be in this pandemic come October, but these kids deserve this ceremony."

While restrictions currently don't allow large gatherings, this week, the Minister of Education Stephen Lecce urged school boards to consider postponing events like prom and graduations.

"Despite this uncertainty, I am encouraging boards to reschedule these events based on input from local medical officers of health. In some cases, this might mean facilitating graduation ceremonies and proms during the summer or fall when it is safe to do so," Lecce said in a statement.

But the SCDSB says a delay is not the right option for them, saying it's important to celebrate students promptly.

"For us, it was about celebrating and recognizing them now. We didn't want to say, 'we'll see what happens because we don't know what's going to happen.' We don't know if we'll be able to do something in the fall, or if we'll be in the same type of setting where we can't have large group gatherings," says SCDCB Superintendent of Education, Dawn Stephens.

She adds that it's also important to celebrate students before they go away to college or university.

"We have awards and bursaries that can help support them financially."

Parsons says she understands that fall is still uncertain but hopes the board will still consider the possibility of a postponement.

"Knowing that they're postponing makes us feel like they're on our side, and they want us to experience this," she says. "That there's a chance that it could happen, other than just thinking, okay, well, we're just researching zoom options."

The board maintains that it is open to having some sort of other in-person celebration for graduates in the fall, if there is enough demand, and if provincial regulations allow for it.