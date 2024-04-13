Strong wind alert remains in effect for Simcoe County
Environvironment Canada's special weather statement remains in effect for most of the region as of early Saturday morning after a windy overnight.
The national weather agency states that strong Northwesterly wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could continue to toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
The special weather statement applies to the following areas:
- Barrie
- Coldwater
- Collingwood
- Dufferin
- Innisfil
- Midland
- New Tecumseth
- Orangeville
- Orillia
- Owen Sound
- Shelburne
- Washago
Hydro One reported that thousands of customers throughout the region suffered power outages overnight.
According to Wasaga Distribution, up to 500 people were without power due to adverse weather effects.
Around 400 Lakeland Power and 100 InnPower customers also reportedly lost electricity.
Environment Canada expects the strong wind conditions to diminish throughout the morning.
