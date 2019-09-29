Provincial police are investigating after an allegedly stolen truck was crashed into a home in Caledon.

Police say it happened just after midnight in the area of Bramalea Road, south of King Street on Sunday.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

According to police, the truck was stolen from a yard in the community of Nashville, Ontario.

Homeowners are waiting for engineers to determine the integrity of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP.