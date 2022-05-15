Stayner plant sale blooms educational support for students

High school students in Stayner held a plant sale on Sunday.

The greenhouse was packed at Stayner Collegiate Institute as hundreds of garden lovers looked to get their hands on the thousands of plants up for sale.

Close to 10,000 plants were up for grabs at the fifth annual sale, with the proceeds going towards students in the Green Industries program.

Green Industries is a tech program offered by the school that encompasses aspects of different professions, like agriculture, horticulture, landscape design, floristry and forestry.

A variety of herbs, perennials, vegetables and hanging baskets were available and were all planted by students three months in advance.

While several schools offer the program, Stayner's is one of two schools in Simcoe County with its own greenhouse.

Organizers say it's a good way for the next generation to get back to their roots.

"All our grandparents had to grow their own food, and we missed that," says Mike Wheatcroft, Green Industries teacher at Stayner Collegiate Institute. "Now I'm just trying to bring that back and get some excitement and have fun with food."

Wheatcroft says the program is a good stepping stone for kids to get into the agricultural profession.