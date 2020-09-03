BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents and staff members at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge have undergone testing after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Sunday.

At this point, one staff member and one resident are confirmed to have the virus.

The employee, a man 45 to 64, became infected first and went into self-isolation with what is said to be minor symptoms.

Norm Barrette, the Commissioner of Health Services for the District of Muskoka, said they couldn't be sure how the resident, a man listed as 80+, contracted the illness. "I can tell you that the residents had been prohibited from leaving long-term care homes up to just a few days ago."

Barrette added there is the possibility that the staff member could have unknowingly spread the virus. "That individual, at some point, prior to the testing results being provided, did provide care in the home area where the resident who tested positive [was]."

According to Barrette, the infected resident is also isolating with minor symptoms, and a designated staff has been assigned to his care.

There are 160 residents and 184 staff members at the Pines home. Barrette said testing had been completed on all the residents, and nearly all staff results have come back negative. He expects the remaining test results soon.

Due to the outbreak, visitations at the home are suspended for the time being.

Health officials declare an institutional outbreak with a single confirmed case of COVID-19.