St. Vincent St. closed after car takes out hydro pole

A single-vehicle crash has closed St. Vincent Street after a car struck a hydro pole early Thursday morning.

Police said the broken hydro pole is adjacent to Adams Funeral home. St.

Vincent St. is closed from Cundles Road East to Meadowlark for repairs.

The pole is about to come down completely, said Peter Leon with Barrie Police Service.

"There is an element of danger, so the road is closed until the repairs can be made," he said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Alectra is on the scene.