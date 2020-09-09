Advertisement
Springwater man clocked driving more than double the limit through Bradford
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 7:07PM EDT
South Simcoe Police stop a driver allegedly travelling 140km/h in a posted 60km/h zone through Bradford on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Springwater man had his license suspended for driving more than double the speed limit through Bradford, police say.
The 22-year-old is accused of travelling 140km/h in a posted 60km/h zone along the 10th Sideroad on Wednesday afternoon.
The man's vehicle was impounded, and he was charged with stunt driving.