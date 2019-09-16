

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





West Parry Sound OPP officers were forced to use the spike belt to stop a wrong-way driver on Highway 400 on Sunday night.

Police say the driver, from Quebec, was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway through McDougall Township around 12:30 a.m.

After stopping the vehicle with the spike belt, police charged the 33-year-old with impaired and dangerous driving.

The accused was issued a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.