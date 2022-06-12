Speed cameras could be installed in Barrie school zones

The City of Barrie is looking to end motorists speeding in school zones.

On Monday, city council will hear a staff report on an automated speed enforcement program in school and community safety zones.

According to the city, it would cost $300,000 to install two mobile cameras, a new senior transportation technologist and the necessary signage.

Councillor Clare Riepma told CTV News it could take up to a year to be installed.

"Hopefully, it will pay for itself, and hopefully, we'll have the results that there will be no more speeding in school zones," Riepma said.

Riepma went on to say that although this could help solve speeding in school zones, there are many neighbourhoods that need added enforcement.

"I think it's unfortunate in a way that we are limited to school zones by the province. I would like to see us being able to that throughout the city," said Riepma.

One of those neighbourhood's that could benefit from the technology is Parkside Drive near Queens Park.

On Sunday, several residents explained that the street has drivers doubling the speed limit regularly to avoid downtown traffic, which they say, is putting users of the park, children and seniors, in danger.

"For whatever reason, people think they can just let loose and go as fast as they can," said Christopher Love, a seven-year resident of the street.

Love, who has children and several dogs, says the issue has gotten worse, forcing him to plant 'slow down' signs on his front lawn.

He says speed bumps, more signage and or changes to the road could also slow down traffic.

"We need something that can break up the road so it's not just a straight line where people feel they can vroom and save some time by going through here as fast as I can," said Love.

Residents in neighbourhood's across the city, such as around Harvey Road, downtown and the south end, say they have experienced motorists speeding.

In 2021, Barrie Police say approximately 8,600 speeding tickets were issued.

Riepma says Monday night is a general committee discussion about the speed camera program before it goes to council next Monday to be formally approved.