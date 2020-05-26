BARRIE -- Ontario has appointed Southlake Regional Health Centre to take over management of River Glen Haven long term care home in Sutton.

The move comes amid a devastating outbreak of COVID-19.

Twenty residents of River Glen died after becoming infected, the health unit has reported, and at least 70 of the facility's 119 residents have tested positive, along with 30 staff members.

A team with Southlake has been assisting the Sutton home over the last two weeks, offering guidance and recommendations to help contain the virus.

The government's orders are for Southlake to take over management for three months, but the support for the seniors' home could be extended if the virus continues to spread.