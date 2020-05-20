SUTTON -- Long-term care homes in York Region have seen COVID-19 infection rates skyrocket as more and more residents and staff members test positive.

For the families who can't visit their loved ones without the barrier of a pane glass window, it's cause for serious concern.

"Every time the phone rings, I jump," admits Maureen McDermott. "I think it's going to be one of those calls about my mom, and it's like living in a state of panic."

McDermott's 92-year-old mother, Elsie, is a war veteran who served in the Royal British women's navy and lives at River Glen Haven long-term care home.

River Glen has had 62 residents, and 27 staff members become infected, including 15 deaths.

"We're absolutely hoping for the best, and she is a real fighter," McDermott says.

The York Region Health Unit reports 40 residents of long-term care homes in Sutton, Newmarket and Aurora have died from COVID-19.

The health unit confirms at least 80 of the 93 residents and 24 staff members at Newmarket's Mackenzie Place have become infected, and 14 people have died.

At Chartwell Aurora, 42 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive, and 11 have lost their lives.

Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket is offering support, including three management staff who will be deployed for more than a week at River Glen, providing education to the staff at the facility.

Southlake is saying hospital management has not taken control of River Glen at this time.

Meanwhile, McDermott is hopeful for some form of intervention.

"I'm counting on the Ford government to step in, or the military, or taking them to the hospital. Literally, whatever needs to be done."