South Simcoe police chief offers 'heartfelt thank you' for community's support

South Simcoe Police acting chief John Van Dyke offered a "heartfelt thank you" to those who supported the service through "these unimaginably difficult days" following the deaths of two officers.

Constables Morgan Russell, 54, and Devon Michael Northrup, 33, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, after a shooting in a home in Innisfil, Ont., sending shockwaves through the community.

"He was my angel. He saved my life." Kelly, who wishes to keep her surname anonymous, said Const. Northrup responded to her 911 call for help just weeks before his death.

"He was always calm, quiet and controlled and in direction of the team," she said. "I think everyone should know that Const. Northrup was a real hero and a real professional."

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed both officers died in the house, along with the suspect. The agency said neither officer drew their weapons before being fatally shot.

More than a week later, the officers' families, friends and thousands of front-line workers gathered at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie to pay tribute to the two slain officers.

On Friday, one day after the funeral, the South Simcoe Police Service is leaning on the support of its community as it gets back to serving and protecting.

"Today, we take an important pause to share our gratitude with those who stepped up and stepped in during our time of intense grief and anguish," Van Dyke said.

"When it comes to the outpouring of love and support from our communities and members of the public, words will never be enough to communicate our appreciation and gratitude. The cards, posts, and messages both on social media and delivered in person provided much-needed comfort," the acting police chief added.

"The police really are heroes, and Northrup, he's my angel, and he always will be," Kelly said. "I will always have him to thank."

"The days and weeks ahead will not be easy, but we are committed to serving our communities as we always do, with courage, compassion and professionalism. As did our fallen heroes, Constable Devon Michael Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell," he concluded.

With files from CTV's Kraig Krause