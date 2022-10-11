Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home

Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police reported the two officers had responded to a disturbance call at a home on Somers Boulevard, near the 25th Sideroad at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said both officers were shot inside the home.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Const. Devon Northup and Const. Morgan Russel," South Simcoe Police Acting Chief John Van Dyke said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Words cannot describe our grief," Van Dyke said. "This is personal for me. I went to police college with Morgan 33 years ago."

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

Authorities said one officer was rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and died of his injuries.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition. Police confirmed he died early Wednesday morning.

Van Dyke said Const. Russel was a 33-year veteran of the service. The 54-year-old leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

He said 33-year-old Const. Northup had been with South Simcoe Police for six years and was a member of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team.

"It's difficult to find words to be able to bring hope in something that was so senseless," said Innisfil Community Church pastor Steve Bradley.

"We recognize the community has questions, as do we," Van Dyke added.

He noted the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate. "I am, therefore, very limited in what information we can share," Van Dyke said.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm.

Investigators said the 23-year-old male suspect involved in the case was pronounced dead following an interaction with the police.

While the SIU has yet to identify the deceased suspect, CTV News has learned from neighbours that the man's name is Chris Doncaster. According to those in the area, Doncaster lived with his grandparents, both in their 80s.

Neighbours identify Chris Doncaster, 23, of Innisfil, Ont., as the suspect in a shooting that left two police officers dead on Tues., Oct. 11, 2022 (Source: Instagram)

"We ask for your patience and privacy as we attempt to come to terms with the loss of two beloved members of our family," Van Dyke concluded.

York Regional police are assisting with the investigation.

This is the second fatal police shooting in recent weeks. Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, Ont.

Condolences started pouring in on social media following the news.

Devastated for our close friends and neighbours at @SouthSimcoePS, and for a community in shock and mourning today. As your next door neighbours, we're here to support both the Police service and the community of Innisfil however we can. @townofinnisfil @LynnDollin — Jeff Lehman (@jedi_lehman) October 12, 2022

I’m sending my deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community. https://t.co/ei6HylGPYA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 12, 2022

On behalf of all members of the @TorontoPolice, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of these two fallen officers and to the members of the @SouthSimcoePS for this devastating loss. We stand with you in your grief. https://t.co/pAh1qfZwXY — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) October 12, 2022

I’m heartbroken to learn that two @SouthSimcoePS officers were killed in the line of duty.



We are praying for the officers’ families and all the police officers who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 12, 2022

Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn two South Simcoe police officers killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts are with the officers’ families, friends and colleagues on this tragic day. #HeroesinLife pic.twitter.com/Ex4bHln7KC — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) October 12, 2022

York Regional police are assisting with the active investigation.

With files from CTV's Cheryl Browne