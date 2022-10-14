Police procession brings fallen officers home to Barrie

A police procession to bring the bodies of South Simcoe Police Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup home was held Friday morning.

The two officers died Tuesday night while responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in Innisfil, Ont.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has confirmed the officers did not draw their weapons when a man inside the home fatally shot them.

Acting Chief Van Dyke and many of our officers saluted the escort in honour of Constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell. Thank you to everyone who joined us for this tribute. #HeroesInlife pic.twitter.com/IaJRCtwY6D — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 14, 2022

On Friday, dozens of police vehicles with lights flashing made their way from the Chief Coroner's office in Toronto north to Highway 400, ending at funeral homes in Barrie.

"We are a small, tight-knit family, and everybody knows everybody, and this has been so extremely difficult for everybody. So shocking, so disturbing, so senseless. But we are supporting each other as best we can, and we will get through this," South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke said Friday.

Tributes and salutes for the procession on Highway 400 for Constable Morgan Russell and Constable Devon Northrup. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/7uvEaHPeTs — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 14, 2022

Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, Barrie Police Services, and York Regional Police formed the escort as members of the public, frontline workers and others stood shoulder to shoulder, showing support from overpasses along the highway.

"We are a big family, and when we see fallen brothers and sisters in this way, and there's very violent way, you can't help but think of your own family and pull them close," said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

"When one service suffers, we all kind of suffer," said Barrie Fire Department Deputy Chief Ed Davis.

RELATED

Const. Russell's body was driven to Adam's Funeral Home along St. Vincent Street, just blocks from the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, where a hearse brought Const. Northrups body.

Barrie resident Karen Hansen said she felt the need to be there today.

"We call them for help when we're scared. We run away from danger, and they run in, and at a time like, this, it's important to show our support," she said.

Former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis said sentiments like Hansen's are felt and appreciated.

"To see all of that emergency and sadness and support for police and emergency responders is tremendous. As much as it's a negative feeling, it's also a positive there that there is a connection between the police and community," Lewis noted.

Deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS as we pay our respects and honour Constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/kr3laN9Fy0 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 14, 2022

The South Simcoe Police Service said funeral arrangements were being finalized and would be released to the public in the coming days, with the Sadlon Arena in Barrie a likely destination.

#Innisfil community members watched the procession and paid their respects this morning as the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty were brought home. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/yCPqzctXrZ — Town of Innisfil (@townofinnisfil) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and released more details, including the weapon the suspect used - an S-K-S semi-automatic rifle, which is available to buy in Canada with a valid possession license.

The agency also revealed that a third officer, who was not injured, was also in the home where the shooting occurred and engaged in gunfire with the suspect.

An autopsy was set to take place Friday on the 22-year-old suspect to clear how he died, whether by officer gunfire or at his own hand.

All of us @AbbyPoliceDept are sending strength and support to family, friends and everyone @SouthSimcoePS. We will not forget the two fallen officer's bravery while protecting others from harm and will never forget their sacrifice. #heroesinlife @BCLEMemorial pic.twitter.com/HtYCXxGZA8 — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) October 12, 2022