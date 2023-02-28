South Simcoe actors tapping into Shakespearean classic for new play

A new play featuring elements of a Shakespearian classic is coming to South Simcoe this week.

'I Hate Hamlet,' the latest offering by The South Simcoe Theatre, tells the story of a television actor who has been cast to play the role of Hamlet. However, the pressure to play the role perfectly mounts when he is haunted by the ghost of John Barrymore, an iconic actor well known for his portrayal of the staple of English literature.

"It's a really fun show," says Nancy Chapple Smokler, president of the theatre group. "It's probably more appropriate for 13 and up, but we are just excited to get this on the road and hope that people will come and see this."

Rehearsals for the play have been ongoing since the middle of December. On Tuesday, the cast held its final dress rehearsal before its debut on Thursday evening.

"We've got a wonderful cast. We've got a wonderful production team," says Chapple Smokler. "They've been working really, really hard at this. It involves a lot of hours. We rehearse three times a week, and it takes a lot of effort to both develop the set and to build the set."

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons until March 19.