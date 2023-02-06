Snowmobiler in GTA trauma centre after collision

A man suffered serious injuries on his snowmobile in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a single-vehicle collision near Milford Bay in Muskoka Lakes Township shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

OPP say the 65-year-old snowmobile rider was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a GTA trauma centre with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a dozen snowmobile riders faced fines after a RIDE patrol took to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' (OFSC) trails in the Midland area between Feb. 2 to 4 to ensure riders were adhering to equipment, trespassing and sobriety rules of the club.

OFSC patrols and OPP stopped riders in their tracks and investigated the following offences:

1 Improper muffler

3 Speed violations

3 Machine validation sticker*

2 Fail to display registration numbers

3 Trail pass violations

*19 provincial offences warnings – primarily for machine validation stickers

OPP patrol officers want to remind snowmobilers that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails and ice surfaces through community partnerships through which we promote safe driving practices.

Police say to treat all ice surfaces with respect and remember No Ice is Safe Ice and to head out with a fully charged cell phone, preferably with a location-type app loaded such as What3Words, google maps or the OFSC trails app to assist emergency services to locate you should you need help.