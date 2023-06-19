Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.

A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.

A release issued late Monday afternoon states the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged Major Steve 'Stu' Hurlbut, a Royal Canadian Air Force member, on Saturday with one count of sexual assault.

Hurlbut's biography states he has been a lead solo pilot with the 431 Squadron since 2021.

The Calgary-born and raised Hurlbut has a lengthy aviation history, getting his glider license at 16 and private pilot licences one year later.

CTV News has confirmed the alleged incident occurred on June 8.

The probe into the allegations began last week, but details surrounding the investigation have yet to be provided.

"The matter will now proceed through the civilian justice system, and no further information will be available," the CFNIS noted in the release.

The Snowbirds performed over Kempenfelt Bay in the Barrie Air Show earlier this month.

The Department of National Defence confirmed with CTV News Hurlbut is an active CAF member who flew at the Barrie Air Show on June 10 and June 11.

Amid the charges, he has been reassigned to operational duties at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The department went on to add the Canadian Forces Snowbirds would perform air displays as an eight-aircraft team "for the foreseeable future."

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.