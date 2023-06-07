Barrie Air Show set to take off this weekend

The Snowbirds came in for a landing at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The team is here for the Barrie Air Show this Saturday and Sunday over the waterfront.

Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe and the city of Barrie have come together for an entire weekend of events.

This show is also a homecoming for one Snowbird pilot who grew up in Borden.

"Seeing the Snowbirds has been inspiring ever since I've been a kid," said Snowbirds pilot Cpt. Marc-Andre Plante grew up at CFB Borden.

"Watching the team has always been incredible, and now being part of it is just another level. I have to pinch myself from time to time just realizing what I'm doing," Plante said.

Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke was at the Lake Simcoe airport on Tuesday when the jets arrived. He expressed his excitement with the return of Canada's iconic flock of jet fighters.

"We're overjoyed that they came back to this area again, especially after a couple of years of Covid-19 - get people out to enjoy themselves and see a wonderful show," Clarke said.

Stephannie Schlichter of Barrie's economic and creative development department said Barrie has arranged shuttles to the waterfront for residents to take in the afternoon shows.

"The air show will be over our beautiful lake, so you'll want to be down at the lakeshore," Schlichter said.

A full weekend of events is planned, with the Snowbirds taking to the skies both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

