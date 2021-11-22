Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, 15 to 25cm of accumulation possible

BARRIE, ONT. -

A major blast of winter is expected to hit parts of Simcoe County Monday evening, with fast-moving snow squalls from Georgian Bay wreaking havoc on area roads.

Environment Canada warns blowing snow could reduce visibility and asks motorists to "exercise caution."

Provincial police say officers have responded to "dozens of crashes," with snow squalls a major factor.

Police say the majority of collisions were single-vehicles into ditches.

The weather agency forecasts significant snow accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres by Tuesday morning, with 30 centimetres possible in some areas.

On Monday afternoon, the weather agency issued a snow squall warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Hilldale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

The City of Barrie declared a winter maintenance event, asking residents to have their vehicles off residential streets by midnight.

"Tonight, we will have 25 snowplows out, 15 sanders, and another 15 sidewalk machines," said Barrie operations director Dave Friary. "It's the first run of the season, and we just want everyone to be careful and safe out there."

Areas in Grey Bruce, including Hanover, Dundalk, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, and Southern Bruce County, could see 25 cm of snowfall before the storm dissipates.

The snow squalls should weaken to flurries overnight.