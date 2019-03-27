

Snoop Dogg is coming to Muskoka over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Cabin Media announced the concert on its website on Wednesday.

The site says The Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour will play the Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville on May 19.

The concert features the Gin and Juice rapper along with Warren G, Kurupt, Daz (Dog Pound) and more on the May long weekend.

Concertgoers must be 19 or older.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $89 to $139.