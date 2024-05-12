How moms throughout Simcoe County spent Mother's Day

Businesses throughout Simcoe County were busy on Sunday for Mother's Day, as families celebrated the day dedicated to moms.

At Dunlop Street Diner, the patio and dining rooms were filled with people celebrating moms, and the restaurant was so packed that arriving guests had to wait up to 45 minutes for a table.

"We had people lining up at 7 a.m. this morning, ready to come in, we all love our mothers, and it's nice to take them out and show them a good time for all that they do for us," said Colin Johnson, general manager of the Dunlop Street Diner.

Among the many customers at the diner was new mom Sarah Morgan, who was celebrating her first Mother's Day after the birth of her two-and-a-half-month-old daughter Olivia.

"I feel very excited, feeling super excited to have this baby girl and I'm feeling the love from her," said Morgan.

On one of its busiest days of the year, Colin Johnson, GM for Dunlop Street Diner, estimates that roughly 1,250 and 1,500 eggs are made over the day.

On Sunday, Michael and Marion's restaurant in Barrie served roughly 450 eggs for Mother's Day brunch.

The upscale dining establishment on Bayfield Street is typically closed on Sundays but hosted over 140 tables for their exclusive annual Mother's Day brunch.

"Mother's Day is one of the three busiest weekends of the year, and we're always jammed to the rafters; we always welcome moms here for Mother's Day, " said Kent Smith, Michael and Marion's owner.

The lead-up to the day dedicated to moms is also essential for florists; florist Margarita Haimov prepared for her first Mother's Day since beginning her Luxury Bouquets business three months ago.

"It's nice to see people happy when they buy flowers, and I am the mother of two kids, so I know how it feels when someone brings nice flowers," said Haimov.

Haimov says her company prepared 100 flowers and chocolates for Mother's Day.

In Oro-Medonte, more than 430 guests checked in for Mother's Day massages, facials and brunch at Vettä Nordic Spa.

"It's been super good. Mother's Day is definitely bringing a lot more visits, especially since there are over 400 people on a Sunday; that's pretty good for us," said Keagan Savoie, guest services coordinator at Vettä Spa.