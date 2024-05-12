BARRIE
Barrie

    • Aurora borealis shines over Simcoe Muskoka

    Aurora borealis shines in Muskoka, Ont on May 11, 2024 (Courtesy: Andrew Watson). Aurora borealis shines in Muskoka, Ont on May 11, 2024 (Courtesy: Andrew Watson).
    An incredible sight, which experts say was the most powerful geomagnetic storm in 20 years, impacted earth and casted its ethereal glow over parts of Ontario.

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the aurora borealis that appeared on May 10-11 was declared a G4, the second-largest level when creating a geomagnetic storm.

    From Gravenhurst, Collinwood, to North Bay, the borealis was fully displayed, as clear skies made for ideal viewing.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the northern lights typically don't reach latitudes as far south as southern and central Ontario, making the light show a rare sighting.

    The May 10-11 storm was the largest borealis since 2005.

