Mother's Day comedy show brings laughter to moms in Barrie

    Moms looking to enjoy some comedy on Mother's Day were treated to a comedic show in downtown Barrie on Sunday.

    The Mother's Day Yuk Yuks comedy show was hosted at CW Coop's and featured comedic performances from comedians from Simcoe County and across the province.

    Some of the artists included Cathy Boyd, Mike Bullard and Jeff Faulkner.

    The event was organized by Live Barrie, a team dedicated to bringing laughter to the community, the company set their sights on their next comedy show, scheduled for May 25th at CW Coop's.

